NBA Star Matthew Dellavedova Lists His Wisconsin Home For $2.1 Million

The latest career move for Dellavedova is his return to the NBA after he signed a one-year contract with the Sacramento Kings.

This will be the second time for the Australian player to play under the leadership of Mike Brown who is the new head coach for Sacramento. Dellavedova won a championship in 2016 with Brown while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 31-year-old won’t mind considering a future return to Melbourne United as he showed his love for the club saying, “I’ve loved every minute of my time with Melbourne United.”

“I feel like I’ve got unfinished business here, so hopefully I can return down the track and help United win a championship. I will definitely be following the team and supporting from afar this season,” Dellavedova continued. So fans shouldn’t be surprised if they witnessed him returning to United in the future.