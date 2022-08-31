NBA Star Matthew Dellavedova Lists His Wisconsin Home For $2.1 Million

It looks like not only movie stars and singers are active in the real estate market.
The latest celebrity to join the market is Australian NBA star Matthew Dellavedova. The 31-year-old Sacramento Kings player played college basketball for Saint Mary's College and managed to make his name well-known after joining the NBA.
Dellavedova’s stats include him playing 447 regular season games. Dellavedova’s games in the league took place over 8 years of his professional career. He is also an NBA All-Star.