NBA Star Matthew Dellavedova Lists His Wisconsin Home For $2.1 Million

Matthew Dellavedova on the court
Wikimedia | H-Hurry

Sports
Salma Ahmed

It looks like not only movie stars and singers are active in the real estate market.

The latest celebrity to join the market is Australian NBA star Matthew Dellavedova. The 31-year-old Sacramento Kings player played college basketball for Saint Mary's College and managed to make his name well-known after joining the NBA.

Dellavedova’s stats include him playing 447 regular season games. Dellavedova’s games in the league took place over 8 years of his professional career. He is also an NBA All-Star.

Dellavedova’s Latest Career News

Matthew Dellavedova playing on the court
Shutterstock | 1024723

The latest career move for Dellavedova is his return to the NBA after he signed a one-year contract with the Sacramento Kings.

This will be the second time for the Australian player to play under the leadership of Mike Brown who is the new head coach for Sacramento. Dellavedova won a championship in 2016 with Brown while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 31-year-old won’t mind considering a future return to Melbourne United as he showed his love for the club saying, “I’ve loved every minute of my time with Melbourne United.”

“I feel like I’ve got unfinished business here, so hopefully I can return down the track and help United win a championship. I will definitely be following the team and supporting from afar this season,” Dellavedova continued. So fans shouldn’t be surprised if they witnessed him returning to United in the future.

Ready To Sell

The living room inside Matthew Dellavedova's house
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Following his new career move, Dellavedova is looking to sell his home in Milwaukee. He bought his lakefront home in 2016 while he was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. Back then, Dellavedova paid $1,360,000 to acquire the house.

The Sacramento Kings’ star didn’t part with the house even when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and then went back to Australia, his homeland, as he joined the National Basketball League for one season.

The lack of time he spent in Milwaukee, Wisconsin prevented the NBA player from benefiting from his home in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood. This led Dellavedova to make his house available for lease which went up to $10,000 a month. Now, Dellavedova listed his Wisconsin Home for $2.1 million.

More About The House

The den inside Matthew Dellavedova's Wisconsin house
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

It is true that Dellavedova bought his Wisconsin house in 2016, but it actually goes way back than that.

The house was originally built in 1934, and despite its old age it still looks great; this is due to the house being fully renovated.

To know more about it, the house is an English stone Tudor one and it has six bedrooms. The listing mentioned how Dellavedova’s property comes with lake frontage with a “beautiful beach and views from nearly every room.” That certainly does sound perfect.

The Inside

The kitchen inside Matthew Dellavedova's Wisconsin house
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The Wisconsin house’s layout is built over 4,252 square feet. One of its eye-grabbing features is the formal living room which is accompanied by a wood-burning fireplace.

The formal style is a recurring element in the house as it also includes a formal dining room that goes along with the eat-in chef’s kitchen.

The kitchen has two dishwashers and a butcher block island. There is also flooring with radiant heat.

The Rest Of The House

A bedroom inside Matthew Dellavedova's house
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

What we have next to the kitchen is a den that has a sliding glass door. This sliding glass door gives you access to the back patio.

Then we have the primary suite which features a walk-in closet, a double vanity, plus heated marble flooring. The beauty of the house doesn't end here as it also includes a basement sauna, a patio, grassy lawn, and a rec room.

We are sure that the future owner of this house will be a lucky one. He will have bragging rights about owning a home that was previously owned by Matthew Dellavedova who helped lead the Australian Men’s National Team to a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics.

