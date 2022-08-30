Packers Share Injury Updates On Robert Tonyan, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, And Darnell Savage

The Green Bay Packers enter the upcoming NFL season with high expectations, but whether they'll have all of their stars ready to go for Week 1 remains to be seen.

Recently, HC Matt LaFleur confirmed that TE Robert Tonyan was finally able to practice with the team for the first time in the off-season, which is great news considering how little help Aaron Rodgers will have in the passing game:

"It is still unknown what his status is for Week 1 in Minnesota, but if available, he would provide this Packers passing game with a huge boost–in part because of the question marks at receiver and Tonyan’s rapport with Aaron Rodgers," wrote Fansided's Paul Bretl. "Also, this offense very much missed his presence last season as none of the other tight ends on the roster can affect the passing game quite like Tonyan can."