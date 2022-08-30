Packers Share Injury Updates On Robert Tonyan, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, And Darnell Savage

The Green Bay Packers enter the upcoming NFL season with high expectations, but whether they'll have all of their stars ready to go for Week 1 remains to be seen.

Recently, HC Matt LaFleur confirmed that TE Robert Tonyan was finally able to practice with the team for the first time in the off-season, which is great news considering how little help Aaron Rodgers will have in the passing game:

"It is still unknown what his status is for Week 1 in Minnesota, but if available, he would provide this Packers passing game with a huge boost–in part because of the question marks at receiver and Tonyan’s rapport with Aaron Rodgers," wrote Fansided's Paul Bretl. "Also, this offense very much missed his presence last season as none of the other tight ends on the roster can affect the passing game quite like Tonyan can."

The OL Will Still Miss Its Studs

Unfortunately, the Packers will most likely miss Elgton Jenkins for the first stretch of the season, while David Bakhtiari's availability is still up in the air after such an injury layoff:

"David Bakhtiari would also return to practice after a day off last week, although he will continue to work only in individual drills," Bretl added. "Meanwhile, Elgton Jenkins was held out, which from the sounds of it, wasn’t planned, but LaFleur wanted to keep the details “internal.” Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated would report that the injury is not related to Jenkins’ knee."

In the meantime, the Packers' OL has featured Yosh Nijman at LT, joined by Jon Runyan, Hosy Mayers, Jake Hanson, and Royce Newman. Needless to say, they could use a boost in the running game.

Savage Is Back

The Packers will also likely miss Mason Crosby for the first game of the season, while Akiel Byers, Innis Gaines, Nate Becker, and Alize Mack could also be out. At least, they got star FS Darnell Savage back on the field after nursing a hamstring injury:

"In other news, the safety position got some much-needed help with Darnell Savage practicing for the first time since the hamstring injury he suffered on Family Night," Bretl reported. "I’m not sure he was ever in jeopardy of missing Week 1, but nonetheless, it’s great to see him back on the field."

The Packers will be banged up to start the season but they still have a somewhat winnable schedule early in the year, so there's no rush or need to risk further injury.

