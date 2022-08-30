Fernando Tatis Jr. Loses Massive Endorsement Deal After PED Suspension

Not so long ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. was considered one of the most exciting, talented, and popular players in Major League Baseball. But a PED suspension can do a lot of damage to a player's reputation, even if he was truly trying to get his ringworm treated.

Whether that's true or not is not for us to decide. But Adidas wanted no part of the controversy and terminated its relationship with the Dominican superstar:

"We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. will not continue," the brand said in a statement before removing all of his products from its website.

Needless to say, that's a massive financial and PR blow for the young San Diego Padres star.