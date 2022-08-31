When Ayan first met her husband, Chris, as a virgin, she was a bit awkward as she attempted to navigate their romance.

"He's an American guy, he's going to college, and I'm a young girl and he wants kiss and stuff," Ayan revealed.

Although awkward, Ayan chose to be open with Chris about what happened to her in the past.

"I had to sit him down and talk to him about it," she revealed. "He's never heard of it. Of course, he was very shocked. He didn't understand it, but he loved me and just made me feel comfortable about it. I just kept on being around him and being comfortable, and after, [he] just never talked about it."