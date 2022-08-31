During an episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai earlier this month, cast member Chanel Ayan was seen opening up about a horrific trauma she endured as a child: a forced circumcision. And while chatting in a recent interview about the ordeal, Ayan admitted that her husband, Chris, helped immensely with her emotional recovery.
'Loved Me For Who I Am': 'RHODubai' Star Chanel Ayan On How Husband Chris Helped Her Through Childhood Trauma
The Latest
'There's A Lot Of Rumors': 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga On Being Hit With Cheating Reports Amid Season 13
'RHODubai' Cast Member Chanel Ayan Recalls How Husband Chris 'Supported' Her
During an interview with PEOPLE following her shocking and devastating reveal on The Real Housewives of Dubai, Chanel Ayan said that her partner was extremely supportive as she coped with the ongoing trauma of her childhood, which was ultimately why she was able to speak about the horror on the Bravo reality show.
"My husband supported me and loved me for who I am," Chanel revealed. "This helped me get to where I am, to be able to open up about being circumcised and raising awareness about this issue."
'RHODubia' Star Chanel Ayan Opened Up During A Therapy Session With Dr. Sara Al-Madani
As fans saw on The Real Housewives of Dubai, Ayan chose to discuss her childhood trauma during a hypnotherapy session with Dr. Sara Al-Madani.
"We were tied in the legs," Chanel heartbreakingly recalled. "Couldn't pee. Couldn't move. When we needed to pee, they would carry us and put us on the grass. I just didn't understand what the hell was going on whatsoever and my mom didn't know that that was happening to us."
Chanel Ayan's Husband Was 'Very Shocked' To Learn What Happened To Her
When Ayan first met her husband, Chris, as a virgin, she was a bit awkward as she attempted to navigate their romance.
"He's an American guy, he's going to college, and I'm a young girl and he wants kiss and stuff," Ayan revealed.
Although awkward, Ayan chose to be open with Chris about what happened to her in the past.
"I had to sit him down and talk to him about it," she revealed. "He's never heard of it. Of course, he was very shocked. He didn't understand it, but he loved me and just made me feel comfortable about it. I just kept on being around him and being comfortable, and after, [he] just never talked about it."
'RHODubai' Star Chanel Ayan Was 'So Embarrassed' About What Happened
While Ayan chose to speak with Chris about the ordeal, she kept it a secret from many of her friends and family, as well as Chris' family.
"His family is going to be probably shocked because they've never heard me talk," Ayan shared. "Nobody has ever heard me talk about it. It wasn't a plan for me to do it. I was so embarrassed my whole entire life. I never slept."
To see more of Ayan and her cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai season one on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.