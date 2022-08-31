Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Bikini While Basking In The Sun

Emily Ratajkowski
Shutterstock

Ashabi Azeez

Emily Ratajkowski is a lifestyle lover and it s evident in her generous show of style. Even when she needs to relax in a teeny tiny bikini, Ratajkowski stays inspiring. She flaunts her bikini-ready figure unapologetically, always serving that hot and spicy look.

Serving A Hot Number

Emily Ratajkowski
Shutterstock

Emily looked dazzling in a two-piece black bikini and a high waist bottom, which kept her screen siren figure on display. Her toned arm and sun-kissed skin confirm that the American beauty is a goddess. Her sleek hair was styled off her face at one end and falling partly at the other end as she basked in the sunny goodness.

A Certified Bikini Body

Emily Ratajkowski
Shutterstock

In another Instagram snap, the actress cum model rocked a two-piece white triangular bikini. The beautiful bikini which has a strappy fall at the side and under bust kept her sculpted abs and toned body on display. The triangular bust gave a rear view of her cleavage, Emily posed for the camera with her elbow raised over her head, giving the perfect image of a lifestyle connoisseur

Marital Updates On Emily

Emily Ratajkowski
Shutterstock

The Nickelodeon actress got married to her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard in a low-key courthouse in early 2018. The duo was married for four years and they try to keep their marital life private away from the prying eyes of the media.

Fans suspected their marriage crashed before the birth of their son when Emily gave a glimpse of becoming a parent in an essay she wrote to Vogue during her pregnancy. "My husband likes to say we're pregnant, I tell him that while the sentiment is sweet. It is not entirely true". Emily wrote.

Another suspicion of their marriage crash sprang up when the Celebrity was seen severally without her Wedding rings. Lots of insiders have come to confirm the marriage crash but the couple (Emily and Sebastian) are still silent on the matter.

Sebastian Alleged Infidelity Accusations

Emily Ratajkowski
Shutterstock

An insider talking to Page Six claimed that the reason behind the duo (Emily and Sebastian) parting ways is because Sebastian Bear-McClard is a serial cheater. Emily later hinted at the divorce rumors when she liked a fan's tweet about celebrating their (Emily and Sebastian) divorce and also finally being free from that man (Sebastian).

A source told the same publication claiming Sebastian desperately hopes his wife would rethink the divorce and went further to say, he seeks another chance but his chances of getting the model back are very slim, alleging that Emily discovered more information about his behavior during their marriage.

The couple has not been pictured together since the divorce rumors but neither Emily nor Sebastian has made any comments as regards the cheating allegations.

