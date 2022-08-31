Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Bikini While Basking In The Sun

The Nickelodeon actress got married to her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard in a low-key courthouse in early 2018. The duo was married for four years and they try to keep their marital life private away from the prying eyes of the media.

Fans suspected their marriage crashed before the birth of their son when Emily gave a glimpse of becoming a parent in an essay she wrote to Vogue during her pregnancy. "My husband likes to say we're pregnant, I tell him that while the sentiment is sweet. It is not entirely true". Emily wrote.

Another suspicion of their marriage crash sprang up when the Celebrity was seen severally without her Wedding rings. Lots of insiders have come to confirm the marriage crash but the couple (Emily and Sebastian) are still silent on the matter.