'Beast' Review: An Intriguingly Tense Thriller That Pits Man Against Lion

Idris' character, Dr. Nate Samuel, is a doctor who traveled to South Africa with his daughters Meredith (Iyana Halley) and Norah (Leah Jeffries). Nate hopes that taking his girls to their late mother's birthplace will help them mend their fractured connection. The father and his daughters, especially Meredith, have a disconnected relationship as she still holds a grudge against him for separating from their mom, with her death coming soon after.

After landing in South Africa, Nate and his daughters go on a journey to the jungle to stay with Martin, played by Sharlto Copley. Martin runs a games reserve in the jungle and has a strong connection with nature and animals, as seen in his interaction with a pride of lions. He is also a close friend of Nate's late ex-wife and was the one who introduced them to each other.

However, what started out as a tranquil holiday for Nate and the girls was short-lived when a rogue lion, seeking retribution from poachers who slaughtered his pride, started to attack and kill humans. The doctor and his family are stuck in the jungle with nowhere to go. They are easy prey for the rogue beast, which will stop at nothing until it kills as many humans as possible to avenge his murdered pride. Will Nate and his daughters survive the beastly lion, or will it prove to be superior to man? It's all to find out in the action-packed movie.