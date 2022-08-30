Elizabeth Hurley Shows Some Serious Legs In Sheer Minidress

Elizabeth Hurley is 57 years young, looks amazing, and she is quite pleased with the way her life has progressed up to this point, thank you very much! The actress and producer has been a Hollywood fixture since the 90s, starring in a slew of hits that have endeared her to fans on both sides of the Atlantic. A great combination of beauty, wit, and moxie, Hurley has been a fashion icon and global ambassador for years as she capitalizes on her gorgeous face and figure.

Now that social media is a huge tool for celebrities to stay in contact with their fans, Liz utilizes it in great fashion, currently boasting more than 2.4 million followers on Instagram alone. There, her fans can take a peek into her personal life, as well as any of her upcoming projects.