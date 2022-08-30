Elizabeth Hurley Shows Some Serious Legs In Sheer Minidress

Elizabeth Hurley
Triston Brewer

Elizabeth Hurley is 57 years young, looks amazing, and she is quite pleased with the way her life has progressed up to this point, thank you very much! The actress and producer has been a Hollywood fixture since the 90s, starring in a slew of hits that have endeared her to fans on both sides of the Atlantic. A great combination of beauty, wit, and moxie, Hurley has been a fashion icon and global ambassador for years as she capitalizes on her gorgeous face and figure.

Now that social media is a huge tool for celebrities to stay in contact with their fans, Liz utilizes it in great fashion, currently boasting more than 2.4 million followers on Instagram alone. There, her fans can take a peek into her personal life, as well as any of her upcoming projects.

Elizabeth Hurley Takes To The Wild In Minidress

Anyone that has followed Liz Hurley over the years knows that when it comes to dressing up (or down, for that matter), the actress knows when and how to make the color pop and come alive. Case in point? On a trip to the great outdoors, Hurley chose this vibrant yellow, off-the-shoulder dress to show off her shapely figure as she got one with nature. Partially see-through and fit to her curves, Liz was all smiles as she took in the sun and warmed hearts across her social media posts. If anyone knows fashion from head to toe, no matter the season, it's Miss Hurley!

Liz's Body Of Work

Born Elizabeth Jane Hurley in Basingstoke, Hampshire, United Kingdom, she first gained attention as a model and then quickly transitioned to movies, appearing in hits such as Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Bedazzled, Mad Dogs, and Englishmen. She has also made a name for herself as a brand ambassador for major companies, including campaigns for Liz Arden, Estee Lauder, Pleasures, and Tuscany per Donna.

Miss Hurley Has The Money, Honey!

As hard-working as she is, it should come as no surprise that Liz has made quite a bit of money over the course of her nearly 4 decades in the industry. To date, she is reportedly worth an estimated $50 million dollars!

Liz Is Big On Charity

She works just as hard for charities as she does on screen, supporting over the years Estée Lauder's Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and The Prince's Trust, just to name a few.

