Man Dubbed 'Duck Sauce Killer' Denied The Murder In Suicide Note

Glenn Hirsch left a long suicide note before he fatally shot himself on Aug. 5. In the note, he called his case “very winnable” and was looking forward to his day in court, but that he was afraid of being locked up again.

“After my edifying monthlong stay on Rikers Island, I have elected not to return to the jail for the next two years pending trial,” Hirsch wrote in the note, filed in Queens Criminal Court on Monday. “I did however enjoy playing chess, but as a practical matter, the accommodations left much to be desired.”

Hirsch also cleared his wife's name in the killing and said she didn't know about his involvement in the killing.