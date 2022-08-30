'This Was Taken Without Permission': Jennifer Lopez Reacts To Leaked Clip From Her Wedding

The couple first started dating in 2001 but split in 2003. The wedding has almost been two decades in the making and the couple made up for the lost time by hosting a lavish wedding. The ceremony was held in Georgia at the Batman actor's $8.16 million plantation.

Per The Sun, the three-day ceremony had a total cost of $1.16 million. The couple tied their knots with the 53-year-old bride rocking a high-neck Ralph Lauren couture dress which had a 20ft train and cut-out back and Ben, 50, looking classy in a white dinner jacket.

The ceremony showed the bride and groom walking down the red carpet alongside Ben's three kids, 16, Violet, 13, Seraphina and 11, Sam, and Jennifer's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, from her relationship with Marc Anthony. The guests enjoyed drinks on the veranda overlooking the North Newport River and enjoyed dinner on a jetty on the lake at Oyster House which Ben bought for $6.9 million in 2003.