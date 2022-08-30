Inside Lauren Graham's New Historic Spanish-Style Home

American actor and author Lauren Graham has successfully established her name in the entertainment industry. She is best known for playing Lorelai Gilmore on the WB/CW television series Gilmore Girls from 2000 to 2007. Thanks to her performance in that role, Lauren got nominations for the Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe, and Satellite Awards.

The Gilmore Girls actor has made quite a fortune throughout her career. Thus, it isn't surprising that she has made impressive real estate moves.

According to Dirt , Lauren recently moved out of her long-term Los Feliz, Los Angeles, residence and into some new quarters nearby.

See more details about her recent sales and purchase below.