Inside Lauren Graham's New Historic Spanish-Style Home

Actress and author Lauren Graham
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

American actor and author Lauren Graham has successfully established her name in the entertainment industry. She is best known for playing Lorelai Gilmore on the WB/CW television series Gilmore Girls from 2000 to 2007. Thanks to her performance in that role, Lauren got nominations for the Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe, and Satellite Awards.

The Gilmore Girls actor has made quite a fortune throughout her career. Thus, it isn't surprising that she has made impressive real estate moves. 

According to Dirt, Lauren recently moved out of her long-term Los Feliz, Los Angeles, residence and into some new quarters nearby.

See more details about her recent sales and purchase below. 

The Latest

'Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki Puts Hollywood Hills Home On Sale For $11.9 Million

Packers Share Injury Updates On Robert Tonyan, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, And Darnell Savage

Olivia Culpo Drops Jaws In A Bikini

Fernando Tatis Jr. Loses Massive Endorsement Deal After PED Suspension

SiriusXM Ends Partnership With 'The Pat McAfee Show'

A Swift Sale And Purchase

Inside Lauren Graham's new home in Laughlin Park
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Earlier this month, the seasoned actress sold her 17-year residence, a chicly historic villa in the gated neighborhood of Los Feliz, to her neighbors. The off-market deal was signed for exactly $6 million, nearly double the $3.2 million Lauren paid her longtime pal Portia de Rossi for the home in 2005. 

The Parenthood actress briefly experienced housing shortages due to that sale but has now resolved the issue by buying a new house in Laughlin Park, situated just a few blocks from her previous residence. Ashley Benson, the actress from Pretty Little Liars, was the original owner of the residence from 2017 to 2020. Lauren paid $2.7 million for the new dig.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

More Details About Her Former Home 

The kitchen in Lauren Graham's new Laughlin home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

There are no pictures of Lauren's former home, which she recently sold for $6 million since the deal was off-market. However, the iconic mansion in the Spanish Colonial Revival style, which Raymond Griffith, a silent-film actor, previously owned, was constructed in 1922.

Portia de Rossi later purchased the half-acre estate in 2002 and renovated it before selling it to Lauren. It now features highly wooded grounds with numerous enormous trees, green lawns, and a lap pool. According to tax documents, the nearly 3,000-square-foot house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

New Owners Of Lauren's Old Home

The front of Lauren Graham's new home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Barry Sohnen, a longtime owner of the even larger estate next door, and his wife Michele are local Los Angeles businessmen who enjoy classic cars. They are extravagant buyers of Lauren's property. The Sohnens are not precisely famous, unlike many Laughlin Park homeowners. However, they are undoubtedly wealthy. In addition to their recently extended Los Feliz compound, records reveal they own a $10 million vacation home in Laguna Beach.

More Details About Lauren's New Home 

Interior of Lauren Graham's new home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Lauren's new home, which has three bedrooms and four bathrooms and is 2,007 square feet on three stories, was built in the Spanish style in 1925 and is perched on a small hillside site. Before selling the building, Ashley Benson reportedly spent significant money on the finest kitchen, bathrooms, and refurbished vintage hardwood flooring.

The ancient home's living room has barrel-vaulted ceilings, a dark black marble fireplace, and an unobstructed window and balcony views of Griffith Park Observatory. The living area has French doors that open to a terrace with stucco walls with rounded organic shapes. Beyond the living room is a recently rebuilt kitchen with backsplash, floating shelves, and counters made of matching quartz. There is also a two-car attached garage in addition to a back patio with a built-in stone table and fire pit that is quietly screened by tall private bushes.

A Neighborhood Of Celebrities

Lauren Graham's new home is located in an A-class neighborhood
Shutterstock | 673594

Since the 1920s, when it served as Cecil B. DeMille's residence, Laughlin Park has been a popular destination for celebrities looking for a place to call home. Angelina Jolie, who currently owns the DeMille mansion, Natalie Portman, Kristen Stewart, and a long list of other celebrities call the affluent neighborhood home.

Lauren's swift home sale and purchase might have come as a surprise, but the real estate mogul knew exactly what she was up to. 

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.