Embattled actor Shia LaBeouf is opening up about his mental health and the numerous scandals he has faced over the years.

According to an Us Weekly report, the 36-year-old actor and Disney Channel alum made some honest revelations when he sat down for an interview with Bishop Robert Barron, including how his scandals alienated him from his family, friends, and co-workers and even caused him to have suicidal thoughts at one point.

Read the details below.