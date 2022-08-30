Sydney Sweeney Soaks Up The Sun In A Bikini

The actress recently had a social media row, and she took center stage. Sydney did not stay silent about the backlash on her just-concluded family celebration. The young adult posted some pictures to celebrate her mother's 60th birthday at the hoe-down-themed party. The snaps and clips showed the 24-year-old actress as well as other guests at the party.

The clip showed people dressed in cowboy hats and boots dancing in a line. Some people took to the social media account to comment on the picture of one of the guests who was dressed in a Blue Lives Matter t-shirt which is a pro-police countermovement to Black Lives Matter.

Per CNN, Sydney took to Twitter to defend her family tweeting, "You guys this is wild. An innocent birthday celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!" Someone replied to the tweet with, "Then you should've selected other pictures to post that wouldn't be left up to interpretation in this manner. Lesson learned for you, I assume."