Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Curves In Bikini Boat Ride

The TV star was married to retired NBA champion, Scottie Pippen, they had four beautiful kids together before they split.

In a recent interview with People, The Real Housewives Of Miami star opened up on her relationship life after her divorce from her ex-husband. Speaking about it, the media personality said, she was really married to a famous and cute guy, that had a good body and with whom she shared four gorgeous kids.

However, after the breakup, it became kind of hard to meet a man like Scott who can fill in that space. Still talking about her relationship after her divorce from her ex-husband, the media personality went further to say that she has come to realize that she can't get it all.