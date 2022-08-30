Larsa Pippen has a gorgeous physique that any woman would dream of having, which is why she is never scared to flaunt it. The RHOM star knows how to keep her fans drooling with steamy posts, and yet again, she did!
Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Curves In Bikini Boat Ride
Boat Adventure In A Stylish Bikini
The model shared a picture on Instagram with her 4.2M Instagram followers a while ago. In the snap, she wore a two-piece triangle orange bikini which kept her curves on full display. This gorgeous look was complemented with black sunglasses that made her look like a certified diva.
The media personality struck a pose while sitting on the boat deck with both hands on her hair. As usual, this effortless beauty captured the heart of her followers and in return, she was rewarded with 11,257 likes and still counting.
Basking In Beauty
In another snap with the caption, "Life Is Good," the mother-of-four flaunted her curvy figure as she enjoyed her beauty moments by the beach. She rocked a two-piece Orange bikini that showed her cleavage, highlighted her curvy hips, and gave an avid view of her snatched waist. She was captured at a vantage point alongside the beach view as she basked in her beauty hour.
Hard To Find A Guy Like Scottie
The TV star was married to retired NBA champion, Scottie Pippen, they had four beautiful kids together before they split.
In a recent interview with People, The Real Housewives Of Miami star opened up on her relationship life after her divorce from her ex-husband. Speaking about it, the media personality said, she was really married to a famous and cute guy, that had a good body and with whom she shared four gorgeous kids.
However, after the breakup, it became kind of hard to meet a man like Scott who can fill in that space. Still talking about her relationship after her divorce from her ex-husband, the media personality went further to say that she has come to realize that she can't get it all.
Parting Ways With Kim Kardashian
Larsa and Kim Kardashian were best friends before the duo parted ways. It all started in 2020 when Larsa accused Kim Kardashian's husband (Kanye West) on a Hollywood Podcast. Larsa claimed that Kanye West brainwashed the reality star (Kim) against her. This made the family very angry and disappointed by Larsa's actions and finally led to a major fallout between the duo (Larsa and Kim).