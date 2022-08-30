Ashley Jacobs has opened up on Southern Charm regrets. The California native, who first joined the series as Southern Charm Thomas Ravenel's girlfriend, discussed the things she wished she had done differently during her time on the series, as well as the one person she would still want to see.
Ashley Jacob Opens Up On 'Southern Charm' Regrets
Speaking On Her Regrets
The Southern Charm alum, 37, shared the regrets she has regarding her time on the Bravo series. Ashley first joined the hit series in 2018 as Southern Charm star Thomas' girlfriend but left a year later following their August 2018 split. Their relationship played out on camera throughout seasons 5 and 6. Ashley, however, did not hesitate to acknowledge the moments she may have made mistakes.
Jacobs Gets Candid About Southern Charm
One such regretful moment was when Ashley dropped a remark about Thomas’ ex Kathryn Dennis being an “egg donor.” “Yes. I regret that,” she told Us Weekly, emphasizing her regret with an enthusiastic nod of her head. Kathryn, 31, and Thomas, 60, share daughter Kenzie, 8, and son Saint, 6.
Although Ashley and Kathryn talked it out, the registered nurse wished Bravo had not “whittled down” their 30-minutes long conversation to a minute and had aired more of the footage. Per Us Weekly, another incident she wished had played out differently was her party crashing scene, during which she showed up uninvited to co-star Patricia Altschul’s party.
No Regrets Starring On The Series
One thing Ashley does not regret is starring in the show. “I would [do a reality series] again — if I could do it with friends,” she said, explaining that she would rather a Real Housewife-like casting. Although Ashley did not name any specific person she would choose If she were to star on a reality show, she did reveal the only person from the Bravo cast she would like to spend time with in person. “I loved Whitney [Sudler-Smith],” she said about Patricia's son. “He is so funny.” Though she does not believe “he’d wanna see me ‘cause obviously I don’t like his mother,” the filmmaker, 54, was the only person she “would ever wanna, like, hang out with.”
Where Is Ashley Jacobs Now?
Since leaving Southern Charm, Ashley leads a totally different life. According to Reality Titbit, After she exited the series and things ended with Thomas, the reality star went on to find love with entrepreneur Mike Appel. The two went public with their relationship in 2019 and now share a 12-month-old son.
After Southern Charm, she moved back to California and continued working as a nurse. She and Mike got engaged in March 2021 and walked down the aisle in a secret ceremony later that year. In August 2021, Ashley gave birth to a baby boy named Grayson. She can be found on Instagram @ashleyhjacobs with 122K followers. In her bio, she describes herself as a “wifey” and “mama”.