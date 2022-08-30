Ashley Jacob Opens Up On 'Southern Charm' Regrets

One such regretful moment was when Ashley dropped a remark about Thomas’ ex Kathryn Dennis being an “egg donor.” “Yes. I regret that,” she told Us Weekly, emphasizing her regret with an enthusiastic nod of her head. Kathryn, 31, and Thomas, 60, share daughter Kenzie, 8, and son Saint, 6.

Although Ashley and Kathryn talked it out, the registered nurse wished Bravo had not “whittled down” their 30-minutes long conversation to a minute and had aired more of the footage. Per Us Weekly, another incident she wished had played out differently was her party crashing scene, during which she showed up uninvited to co-star Patricia Altschul’s party.