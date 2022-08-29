Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Curves In A Tight White Dress

Kendall is arguably the shyest and most private of the Jenner-Kardashian sisters, and even though she has had many public flings with high-profile stars, in general, she keeps her love life on the hush-hush. Still, no matter what she does, she is followed, so reports are sure to abound.

In the past, she has been linked with Harry Styles, formerly of One Direction fame. But for the last few months, she has been spotted around Hollywood with Devin Booker. No one is sure if it is serious or not, but they appear to be having lots of fun in photos. And the Jenners and Kardashian girls are known for dating sports stars, so it's not a stretch for Kendall to be the latest thrown into the mix of it all. But for now, this is all speculation and there have been no confirmations on their current status by either side.