Kendall Jenner is at the top of the fashion world and it looks as if she is only getting started, With a jaw-dropping 25 million followers on her Instagram account, she is one of the most followed celebrities in the world and considered the premier elite model of her era. At only 26 years of age, she has made a serious dent in the fashion industry in a short time, in part thanks to the managerial talents of her mother, momager Kris Jenner. With several lucrative contracts to her name, and surely more to come, Kendall is on top of the world and definitely sitting pretty!
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Curves In A Tight White Dress
The Latest
How Serial Killer Edward Wayne Edwards Was Thought To Be The Zodiac Killer After Daughter's Google Search
'I Literally Have No Authority Over Her': Mark Wahlberg Dishes On His Relationship With His Daughter
Kendall Takes To The Courts In White Minidress
Kendall is crushing it in a tight white dress paired with a striped shirt. It's the best ensemble she could think of to show off her curves, and she strikes just the right note in this dress!
Kendall Suffers From Anxiety
You would never know it from how she struts her stuff on the runway, but Kendall has been quite vocal about her issues with anxiety, which she says only escalated once she entered the fashion arena. Suffering from panic attacks that leave her numb, she has learned to cope with it and has been a role model for millions of young girls and women going through the same issue.
Who Is Kendall Dating?
Kendall is arguably the shyest and most private of the Jenner-Kardashian sisters, and even though she has had many public flings with high-profile stars, in general, she keeps her love life on the hush-hush. Still, no matter what she does, she is followed, so reports are sure to abound.
In the past, she has been linked with Harry Styles, formerly of One Direction fame. But for the last few months, she has been spotted around Hollywood with Devin Booker. No one is sure if it is serious or not, but they appear to be having lots of fun in photos. And the Jenners and Kardashian girls are known for dating sports stars, so it's not a stretch for Kendall to be the latest thrown into the mix of it all. But for now, this is all speculation and there have been no confirmations on their current status by either side.
Kendall's Big Pooches
Kendall loves big dogs! As the owner of a Doberman and greyhound, her dogs overshadow sister Kylie's by a long shot. Named Pyro and Mew respectively, they can be seen on their reality television show all the time running around and causing a ruckus!