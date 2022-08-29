Salma Hayek Shines In A Figure-Hugging White Dress

Salma Hayek is here to let us all know that she is 55 years young, dear! Not only has she never looked better, but her body of work continues to shine as she celebrates more than 30 years in the entertainment business. Since moving to America to follow her dreams, Hayek has become not only one of the biggest stars in her native Mexico but one of the biggest anywhere in the world.

The Oscar-nominated actress and producer keeps winning over audiences with her captivating roles, philanthropic efforts, joie de vivre, and immaculate style. With more than 21.6 million followers on Instagram keeping track of her every move, they know just how hard it is to stay current on all things Salma. But they love to try!