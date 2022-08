Costa has talked about what the USADA did and how he didn't agree with what happened.

“USADA did a mistake,” Costa said. “I don’t know who sent the people but they sent two guys when I was cutting weight. ‘We need to take your blood’ and it was craziest thing I have ever seen from USADA.

“I don’t think this affected my performance or my psyche. It was just a bump on the road.”

“I think USADA is very confused why this guy is so strong on middleweight, but the secret is here [with my juice],” Costa said with a laugh.

“If they test the juice, they will discover what is here inside, but it is 100 percent clean from USADA. I can prove this.”