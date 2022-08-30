Anna Kendrick Stuns In Bikini For Pool Party

Anna Kendrick
Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
Geri Green

Anna Kendrick is stunning in a skimpy bikini look as she enjoys a poolside party moment with friends. The Love Life actress doesn't post too often on Instagram, but when she does, it's always a hit. Sharing a photo that showed her fun side in December 2021, the star sizzled with her toned legs on show, posing in pink bikini bottoms and a white t-shirt as she was surrounded by friends while poolside. The camera also took in sunshine and palms. Anna wrote:

"Well. 2021. You were a little bitch in many ways. But pre-omicron you managed to bring a lot of cool sh-t. So, thanks for giving me a taste of excitement and adventure before ripping it away again??? I’LL TAKE IT!"

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

'Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki Puts Hollywood Hills Home On Sale For $11.9 Million

Packers Share Injury Updates On Robert Tonyan, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, And Darnell Savage

Olivia Culpo Drops Jaws In A Bikini

Fernando Tatis Jr. Loses Massive Endorsement Deal After PED Suspension

SiriusXM Ends Partnership With 'The Pat McAfee Show'

Happy To Pass On The Baton

Fans were in for a shock as Season 2 of Love Life aired - Anna took a step back from the lead role, allowing costar William Jackson Harper to take over.

"This drawing of Darby passing the baton to Marcus which I saved to my phone did not make me cry while tipsy several nights ago. For the record. Every episode of #LoveLife season 2 is now available to stream on @hbomax BINGE THE LOVE, KIDS!!!" she captioned an Instagram promo poster for the romantic comedy series.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Keeping It Varied

Anna turns heads on the red carpet with her killer legs, and now fans have an insight into how she achieves her body.

"Every time I try something new, I'm like, I found it! I found the only workout I'll ever need! Then I get so obsessed with it that I burn out and have to start over with something new. I went through phases of yoga, Pilates, barre classes, and running. The only thing I've never tried, because I know I would be bad at it, is workouts where they yell at you: 'Come on! Get those knees up!'" she told Shape.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

A Healthy Focus

Noting that she doesn't exercise to burn calories, the Pitch Perfect alum continued: "For a long time, working out meant that the only goal was to change the shape of your body. But now it's about the strength and flexibility aspects, rather than appearance. I definitely had to shift my thinking about it, from doing something to punish myself to doing something to make my quality of life better."

Give Her Leggings

Anna may have worn Lanvin to the Season 2 premiere of Love Life, but she's a cozy girl at heart. She also told Shape that she lives for leggings.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.