Anna Kendrick Stuns In Bikini For Pool Party

Anna Kendrick is stunning in a skimpy bikini look as she enjoys a poolside party moment with friends. The Love Life actress doesn't post too often on Instagram, but when she does, it's always a hit. Sharing a photo that showed her fun side in December 2021, the star sizzled with her toned legs on show, posing in pink bikini bottoms and a white t-shirt as she was surrounded by friends while poolside. The camera also took in sunshine and palms. Anna wrote:

"Well. 2021. You were a little bitch in many ways. But pre-omicron you managed to bring a lot of cool sh-t. So, thanks for giving me a taste of excitement and adventure before ripping it away again??? I’LL TAKE IT!"

