Lourdes Leon Stuns In Daring Minidress

Lourdes Leon
Entertainment
Triston Brewer

Lourdes Leon, at 25 years old, is setting her own course in Hollywood, and racking up an impressive resume in the process. The multi-hyphenate talent has already tried her hand at fashion design, modeling, and of course music – after her own mother, Madonna – and it seems that whatever she does, she puts her own indelible print on it. As she continues to gather her own audience across the four corners of the globe, she maintains a connection with them through her social media platforms, particularly Instagram where she has amassed more than 351,000 followers since joining the site.

Lourdes Leon Is Poised And Posed In Sheer Minidress

Lourdes put all of her might into this tiny chain-mail two-piece mini dress that shows off her curvaceous figure. The dancer and model certainly has the body to pull it off, and the revealing ensemble is just one example of the daring clothes that Lourdes is known for wearing. Her fans are loving the many looks she serves, but the most important part for Lourdes is staying true to herself and staying in her own lane.

Lourdes, As A Model

After starting a fashion line in collaboration with her mother - aptly titled Material Girl - Lourdes debuted on the runways of New York during Fashion Week there for Gypsy Sport, making headlines and elevating her status as a young celebrity on the rise. Since then, she has appeared in a number of ad campaigns, including Swarovski, Marc Jacobs, and Stella McCartney. Notably, Lourdes was seen walking during Milan Fashion Week for none other than Versace. Of course, Donatella Versace is a friend of the family and a few strings may have been pulled. but nonetheless, Lourdes has the looks and body to pull it off!

Lourdes Has A Half-Brother

Carlos Leon is her father, and he married in 2013 to Betina Holte - the two of them have a son named Meeka, who is Lourdes' half-brother. This blended family keeps growing and growing as Lourdes has five siblings through her mother Madonna! Reportedly, all of the kids get along swimmingly, as well as the parents!

Lourdes' Debut Single Just Premiered

On August 24th, 2022, Leon debuted the single, 'Lock&Key' under the stage name, Lolahol.

Described as a "seductive club anthem" by Billboard magazine, an official video released on YouTube has already amassed more than 390,000 views. Lourdes even showed her songwriting skills for the single, co-writing with Eartheater.

