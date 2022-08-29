Lourdes Leon Stuns In Daring Minidress

Lourdes Leon, at 25 years old, is setting her own course in Hollywood, and racking up an impressive resume in the process. The multi-hyphenate talent has already tried her hand at fashion design, modeling, and of course music – after her own mother, Madonna – and it seems that whatever she does, she puts her own indelible print on it. As she continues to gather her own audience across the four corners of the globe, she maintains a connection with them through her social media platforms, particularly Instagram where she has amassed more than 351,000 followers since joining the site.