Pop singer Bebe Rexha attended the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, at the Prudential Center, New Jersey yesterday night in a black Vivienne Westwood dress. The risque number left little to the imagination as she strutted across the black carpet and later stage to present the Video for Good Moonperson.

Rexha paused for a quick chat on the black carpet with Nessa Diab where she talked about her latest single and expectations for the night.

Keep scrolling for more