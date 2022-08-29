Melissa Gorga always looks eye-catching when she needs to step away from the reality TV cameras and appear before the glamor of Hollywood parties. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star turned heads while attending the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in grand style.
Melissa Gorga Stuns In Sheer Bedazzled Jumpsuit At The VMAs
Red Carpet Pro
The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star took to Instagram recently to share some sizzling snaps with her 2.7 million followers. The pictures showed the 43-year-old reality star and her husband, Joe Gorga, 43, at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
The figure-hugging outfit highlighted her captivating curves. Melissa paired the sexy outfit with silver necklaces, diamond stud earrings, and heels and styled her dark brown hair to the back. Joe Gorga went for a casual look in a white t-shirt black pants and sneakers.
Packing On The PDA At The VMAs
Per Daily Mail, the couple looked exceptionally gorgeous at the star-studded event and shared a passionate kiss to mark their arrival at the ceremony. The duo have been married since 2004 and are recently facing rumors of Melissa allegedly cheating on Joe. Some sources revealed to daily mail the blowout between Melissa, Joe, and his sister, Teresa Giudice, during the recent shooting of 'RHONJ'.
A source close to the couple denied the rumors of Melissa having an affair with Nick Barrotta and stated that Nick, Melissa, and Joe have been 'close friends for years." Some sources described the incident between Teresa and Melissa as "a shouting match".
Melissa Speaks On Cheating Rumors
The mother-of-three shared how the rumors of her cheating are taking a toll on her marriage to Joe. During an interview at the VMAs, Melissa shared that the biggest test of her relationship during the show was the rumors. Although the cheating rumors were getting to them, they are making sure it does not keep them down. "There's a lot of rumors that came out about me, and you know what? We just keep hitting 'em, swatting 'em like flies, [and] they just keep coming" the Melissa Gorga On Display podcast host stated.
Melissa And Joe's Current Relationship Status With Teresa
The couple was asked about the current relationship status with Teresa Giudice, 50. Due to the rumors and heated arguments they had with Teresa while filming Season 13, the couple skipped her nuptials with Luis "Louie" Ruelas and Joe has not spoken to his sister since then.
When the Gorga Guide to Success author was asked what it would take to fix the current relationship status with his sister, he replied, "Let's see what the future holds." Melissa added, "We don't know. That's a very long answer.". The Skinny Italian author shared during an episode of her "Namaste B$itches" podcast that she was not bothered about the couple missing her wedding.