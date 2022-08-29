Melissa Gorga Stuns In Sheer Bedazzled Jumpsuit At The VMAs

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star took to Instagram recently to share some sizzling snaps with her 2.7 million followers. The pictures showed the 43-year-old reality star and her husband, Joe Gorga, 43, at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Melissa looked nothing short of breathtaking in a sheer jumpsuit encrusted with rhinestones. The outfit bore a low-back adding more sensation to her look.

The figure-hugging outfit highlighted her captivating curves. Melissa paired the sexy outfit with silver necklaces, diamond stud earrings, and heels and styled her dark brown hair to the back. Joe Gorga went for a casual look in a white t-shirt black pants and sneakers.