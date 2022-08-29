Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Stuns With Lake Sunbathing

Alexandra Daddario is stunning in swimwear as she soaks up the sun by a lake. The 36-year-old actress made summer 2022 headlines for revealing her figure in a skimpy bikini for Aerie on Instagram - alongside stars including gymnast Aly Raisman and singer Kelsea Ballerini, Daddario now fronts the popular clothing brand. One photo showed the HBO actress lying on her front and on a wooden lake deck.

Going busty in a mint-green bikini, Alexandra sizzled with her toned figure on show, also showcasing her signature porcelain skin.

Read on to see more photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.