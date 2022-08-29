Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Stuns With Lake Sunbathing

Alexandra Daddario is stunning in swimwear as she soaks up the sun by a lake. The 36-year-old actress made summer 2022 headlines for revealing her figure in a skimpy bikini for Aerie on Instagram - alongside stars including gymnast Aly Raisman and singer Kelsea Ballerini, Daddario now fronts the popular clothing brand. One photo showed the HBO actress lying on her front and on a wooden lake deck.

Going busty in a mint-green bikini, Alexandra sizzled with her toned figure on show, also showcasing her signature porcelain skin.

Empowering Other Women

The Baywatch curves might have raked in the male fans, but Daddario is all about female empowerment.

"I want to empower women and girls by allowing them to take control of their health, their education and when they start a family. By providing support systems to allow women to continue their education and receive the health care they need, they will be less reliant on men and be able to have a greater impact on their communities," she told Olivela.

Keeping Up With A Changing World

The True Detective star continued: "We cannot function as a society without looking at the weaknesses within it and breaking the cycles of oppression and societal standards that hold us back from moving forward. As the world changes, we have to evolve with it, and we have to lift up those around us in order to evolve. We have to show and practice compassion."

Living Her Best Married Life

Alexandra this year tied the knot with producer Andrew Form, aslo stunning fans with a classic and '50s-style wedding dress. Announcing her engagement in December 2021, the blue-eyed beauty wrote:

“The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You’re a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive.”

She added: “You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together."

Keeping A Cool Head

The pandemic has taken Daddario to Hawaii to shoot The White Lotus despite restrictions. Speaking to Byrdie about staying calm amid a busy lifestyle, the Alo Yoga ambassador revealed:

"I’ve tried to get into meditation more. I've also focused on connecting with people. It's about not letting people into your life who don't serve you and refocusing who you have around you. I also do a lot of yoga now that yoga is open. And I have a wonderful partner who's helped me throughout this reopening journey. I feel very lucky, having someone to go through it with."

