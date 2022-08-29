Taylor Swift Wows In A Sheer Crystal Minidress At The VMAs

Taylor Swift won the Video of the Year award for All Too Well at last night's MTV Video Music Awards. The 32-year-old singer surprised everyone when she graced the black carpet before the show. She wore two minidresses - one shimmery silver dress at the main event and a silky romper at the after-party.

Fans thought she was re-entering her Reputation era because of her silver Oscar de la Renta dress similar to the 2009 VMA Kaufmanfranco sequined dress. However, she surprised fans with the announcement of a new album - Midnights.

Draped In Oscar De La Renta

Swift wore a Pre-Spring 2023 Oscar de la Renta draped crystal cocktail minidress. The gown had a skin tone lining underneath the halter neck crystals hanging loosely around her body. She paired the gown with a complimentary Christian Louboutin silver stiletto sandal and styled her blonde hair in a low bun with bangs. Swift wore her signature red lipstick highlighting her sparkly silver clothing and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Swift Thanks Her Fans And Crew

Swift took home two major awards - one for best long-form video and the other for video of the year - for All too Well: The Short Film (Taylor's Version). The singer thanked the production crew and film cast for their roles in bringing her dream to fruition. Dylan O'Brien who starred alongside Sadie Sink joined her on stage to receive the Moonperson.

During her Video of the Year acceptance speech, Swift announced her upcoming album Midnight saying fans would receive it in October.

Afterparty With Republic Records In Moschino

Swift wore a blue Moschino mini romper with a white faux-fur jacket and silver platform sandals for the Republic Record after party in the Fleur Room, NYC. The skintight dress had silver stars attached to the chest complimenting her accessories. Swift let her hair down in wavy curls and kept her red lipstick.

Following her 2-year absence from the VMAs, Swift's presence this year was worth it. Her double-win made her the fourth overall highest winner at the VMAs ever with 14 Moonpeople.

Midnight Is Coming

"I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21, and I will tell you more at midnight."

That was Swift's clever way of announcing the release of her new Album, Midnight on October 21.

