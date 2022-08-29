Taylor Swift Wows In A Sheer Crystal Minidress At The VMAs

Taylor Swift won the Video of the Year award for All Too Well at last night's MTV Video Music Awards. The 32-year-old singer surprised everyone when she graced the black carpet before the show. She wore two minidresses - one shimmery silver dress at the main event and a silky romper at the after-party.

Fans thought she was re-entering her Reputation era because of her silver Oscar de la Renta dress similar to the 2009 VMA Kaufmanfranco sequined dress. However, she surprised fans with the announcement of a new album - Midnights.