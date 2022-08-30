Melissa Gorga recently ran into Ramona Singer. And, according to a snippet from an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member's podcast, she revealed some shocking news about Singer's future on The Real Housewives of New York City, which was cut into two different shows, RHONY and RHONY: Legacy, earlier this year.
'She No Longer Wants To Do It': Melissa Gorga Claims Ramona Singer Is Done With 'RHONY'
The Latest
Melissa Gorga Had A Reunion After Starring With The 'RHONY' Cast Member On 'RHUGT' Season 1
Over a year after she and Ramona Singer filmed the debut season of Peacock's Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in Turks and Caicos, Melissa Gorga spoke about a recent encounter the two of them had on Melissa Gorga On Display.
“I was just sitting there and Ramona comes walking up,” she recalled on the podcast, via Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “She’s there in the Hamptons. She has her little lace up like … she lives."
Melissa Gorga Wasn't Expecting To Run Into 'RHONY' Alum Ramona Singer In The Hamptons
While Gorga and Singer have remained on good terms since they appeared together on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Gorga wasn't expecting to see the Real Housewives of New York City alum when she ventured from her New Jersey home to the Hamptons.
"This woman lives. I didn’t know she was gonna be there,” Gorga explained.
Ramona Singer Reportedly Dropped A Major Bomb About Her 'RHONY' Future To Melissa Gorga In The Hamptons
While catching up with the Real Housewives of New York City cast member, Gorga was reportedly told by Singer that she will not be returning to the franchise, nor will she be doing any more reality television.
"And she was talking about like she’s done with reality television,” Gorga explained. “She no longer wants to do it, she was telling us.”
Singer's supposed proclamation came on the heels of reports from Bravo Beez and Bravo and Cocktails, which suggested Singer would not be included in the upcoming Real Housewives of New York City spinoff.
“BREAKING: Reality star Ramona Singer has reportedly been FIRED from [Bravo]’s hit show [RHONY]. Singer will not be featured in the “legacy” cast nor will she be incorporated into the reboot,” a recent tweet read, via Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
No Decisions Have Been Made About 'RHONY' Season 14 Or 'RHONY: Legacy'
Although Singer may not be a part of RHONY: Legacy, nothing has been made official quite yet in regard to the series' cast, or the cast of the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of New York City.