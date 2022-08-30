'She No Longer Wants To Do It': Melissa Gorga Claims Ramona Singer Is Done With 'RHONY'

While catching up with the Real Housewives of New York City cast member, Gorga was reportedly told by Singer that she will not be returning to the franchise, nor will she be doing any more reality television.

"And she was talking about like she’s done with reality television,” Gorga explained. “She no longer wants to do it, she was telling us.”

Singer's supposed proclamation came on the heels of reports from Bravo Beez and Bravo and Cocktails, which suggested Singer would not be included in the upcoming Real Housewives of New York City spinoff.

“BREAKING: Reality star Ramona Singer has reportedly been FIRED from [Bravo]’s hit show [RHONY]. Singer will not be featured in the “legacy” cast nor will she be incorporated into the reboot,” a recent tweet read, via Showbiz Cheat Sheet.