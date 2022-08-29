MLB News: Detroit Tigers Finally Putting It Together Offensively

One reason why the Tigers have struggled a bit this season is that their offense hasn't done the things that they were hoping for at the beginning of the season. Detroit was expected to be one of the better offensive teams in the American League Central and that just simply hasn't been the case.

Harold Castro has been on a tear recently, driving in 5 RBIs for the Tigers as they beat the Rangers on Sunday.

“I think sometimes guys need an opportunity to succeed or fail. This [was] an opportunity for Harold, and he stepped up and had really good at-bats,” Hinch said. “The way the game ends, those at-bats seem bigger and bigger when you look back on when we were able to pad our lead.”

“Well, we won the series, so you always take that out of it. The end result is always key. We won the series, we played very well,” Hinch said. “Obviously, the last couple innings got away from us and we didn’t do ourselves any favors, but we got the last out, and we’re going home on a happy flight.”