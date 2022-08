The Kevin Durant saga is over... for now. But what about Donovan Mitchell? When will the Utah Jazz move him? Will they wait until the start of the season and risk injury or losing their leverage, or will they try and let him go right now?

Whatever the case, one thing's for sure: The New York Knicks will be heavily involved in talks with them until something gets done, and they have enough assets to outbid nearly every team in the league.