"The Queen has gotten her VMAs crown."

That's the official caption celebrating the Queen of Rap's achievement yesterday. She opened her set in a custom-made Barbie box bearing her name Nicki on the top corner. The light was dim in the beginning as she re-enacted her Monster video while delivering her iconic verse before performing an almost 10-minute medley of her hits.

In true form, the multi-hyphenated talent dressed in a shiny custom-made pink outfit with curly, long pink hair accessorized with a bow.

After her performance, five Barbz mounted the stage to present her gold moonperson, making it the first time regular folks would present a celebrity's MJ Video Vanguard award. It was a fitting moment because Minaj doesn't play about her Barbz the same way they don't play about her.