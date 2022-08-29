Chanel West Coast never ceases to impress her followers by sharing stunning looks. Even during pregnancy, the TV star stays updated with her stylish glams. The singer recently took to Instagram where she share a fabulous outdoor snap. Chanel opted for a casual yet sensational soft look.
Chanel West Coast Steps Out In Revealing Knit Dress
All Shades Of Beauty In Knit
The Ridiculousness star shared some snaps on Instagram in a white and pink knitted maternity dress. The outfit revealed her baby belly and also highlighted her toned body. Chanel paired the beautiful dress with brown Fendi boots, a double necklace, and a pair of matching earrings. The MTV star's wavy hair fell freely around her shoulder as she enjoyed the nature view.
The first slide showed her sitting on a knitted sofa with one touching her hair which gave a glaring view of the singer's tattoo on the other hand. Another slide showed her standing with her hand placed on her baby bump as the camera captured her alongside the nature view.
Divine In White
In another Instagram post shared with her 3.4M followers, Channel looked angelic in a white gown with sided strap link, which kept her toned arms and upper body on display. The 33-year-old placed her hands on her baby bump as the camera captured her silhouette from the side. The glam look captured the heart of many of her fans as they rewarded her with 49,929 likes.
How Chanel's Pregnancy Journey Affects Her Music
The media personality is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Chanel revealed that pregnancy has made her relax on her schedule which involves canceling a lot of performances. This is due to her high-risk pregnancy (bicornuate uterus) that results from having an abnormally formed uterus that could result in irregular bleeding, miscarriage, or even premature birth.
Channel Reveals Her Baby Gender
In a recent update on the internet which she captioned, "We are having a baby girl", the I Want You crooner made an adorable gender reveal. The star who enjoys rocking fab pregnancy looks, shared a passionate video of her boyfriend, Dom Fenison opening an Umbrella that showered him with pink Confetti.
In the post, the singer went ahead to rain tributes on the father of her baby, Dom Fenison, thanking him for coming into her life and for loving her the way he did. The duo knew each other and revealed they've known each other for a long but got into a relationship in early 2022 after Dom starred in Chanel's music video on Valentine's day.