Chanel West Coast Steps Out In Revealing Knit Dress

The Ridiculousness star shared some snaps on Instagram in a white and pink knitted maternity dress. The outfit revealed her baby belly and also highlighted her toned body. Chanel paired the beautiful dress with brown Fendi boots, a double necklace, and a pair of matching earrings. The MTV star's wavy hair fell freely around her shoulder as she enjoyed the nature view.

The first slide showed her sitting on a knitted sofa with one touching her hair which gave a glaring view of the singer's tattoo on the other hand. Another slide showed her standing with her hand placed on her baby bump as the camera captured her alongside the nature view.