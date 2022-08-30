Olivia Wilde Responds To Getting Shamed For Being An 'Absentee Mother'

Olivia Wilde is getting candid about the unfair criticism she receives for being an “absentee mother.”

In a recent interview with Variety where she talked about her new film Don’t Worry Darling, the 38-year-old actress and director also touched on motherhood, living life in the public eye, and the negative dynamic at play between the two.

Wilde shares two children, 8-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy, with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. In their joint custody arrangement, their kids split time between the parents’ homes.