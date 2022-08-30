Victoria Police Offer $1 Million Reward Surrounding 1992 Disappearance Of Michele Brown

On March 1, 1992, Michele spent the day celebrating her 25th birthday with friends in Melbourne's southeast. After a day of festivities, she walked with a friend to a phone booth at a Food Plus store. During the call, she reportedly asked her mother to pick her up from the Frankston railway station within the hour.

After hanging up the phone, her friend said goodbye to Michele. Between 7:00 and 7:15 PM, Michele also left. That call was the last time that her family ever spoke to her and it remains unclear if she ever made it to the railway station that day.