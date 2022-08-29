'I Literally Have No Authority Over Her': Mark Wahlberg Dishes On His Relationship With His Daughter

Besides being an actor, producer, and businessman, Mark Wahlberg was also a former rapper. In addition to a BAFTA Award, he has been nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards, two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, nine Screen Actors Guild Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards.

Recently, the actor appeared on Live! With Kelly and Ryan. During Mark's appearance, he talked about being a golf dad and the challenges of raising four teens (two sons and two daughters), with his oldest child, Ella Rae, 18, leaving for college shortly.

See more details about the interview below.