'I Literally Have No Authority Over Her': Mark Wahlberg Dishes On His Relationship With His Daughter

Besides being an actor, producer, and businessman, Mark Wahlberg was also a former rapper. In addition to a BAFTA Award, he has been nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards, two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, nine Screen Actors Guild Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards.

Recently, the actor appeared on Live! With Kelly and Ryan. During Mark's appearance, he talked about being a golf dad and the challenges of raising four teens (two sons and two daughters), with his oldest child, Ella Rae, 18, leaving for college shortly.

See more details about the interview below.

On Being A Golf Dad 

As the Transformer star talked about his two sons and how they now play golf more frequently, co-host Kelly Ripa asked if he is a golf kind of dad. In the actor's response, he revealed that his youngest son has very poor sportsmanship, which makes his older brother uncomfortable. Mark explained, "Then my oldest son is like, 'dad, I don't know if I really want to play with him because he puts me in such a bad mood.'" 

Mark Talks About His 18-Year-Old Daughter

Mark Wahlberg has a special relationship with his daughter
Shutterstock | 168821374

When co-host Ryan Seacrest inquired about Mark's teens' activities, he revealed that his 18-year-old daughter, Ella, is preparing to graduate from high school and considering what college to attend. He also joked that he now has no authority over her. However, the actor added that she would soon realize she needs him financially. 

"My 18-year-old, now I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially," he joked. "She's doing tattoos and all this stuff but she's now really focused on academics, which is great. It took her a while to get there."

A Supportive Dad

In addition, Mark talked about his intention to spend time with his daughter while they explore various universities she can attend after her high school graduation. He hopes this will strengthen their father-daughter relationship.

He revealed, "She's going to graduate mid-year and then we're going on tour," he shared. "She's picking the most random places — San Diego State, Clemson — so we're going to go to all these places."

Mark Celebrates His Daughter's Relationship 

This is not the first time the 51-year-old actor has proved to be a supportive dad. Earlier this year, he praised Ella's boyfriend by posting a heartfelt tribute on Instagram in honor of their first relationship anniversary.

"Happy 1 year anniversary Ella and James 🙏❤️🙏 I'm so happy for you guys! I couldn't be more proud of you Ella!! I love you guys. ❤️🌹," Mark wrote alongside a photo of the teenage lovers smiling.

It appears Mark has mastered what it takes to be a teenage dad as he spoke with so much love for his children. It is also noteworthy that the star actor supports his daughter's relationship and has a good relationship with her boyfriend. Many dads would have learned from the actor during his appearance on Live! With Kelly And Ryan.

