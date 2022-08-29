Christina Aguilera In Bikini For Sexy Pool Sunbathing

Christina Aguilera is stunning as she enjoys poolside sunbathing in Spain and soaks up the sun in a bikini. The Grammy winner made headlines recently for sizzling in a white string bikini as she updated her Instagram, and it was bombshell vibes as she flaunted her curves. Lying back from the steps of a pool in her tiny swimwear, the 41-year-old wowed with her figure on show, also wearing edgy shades as she stunned the camera. No caption was used, although comments are now topped by fire emoji from fellow celebrity Paris Hilton.
