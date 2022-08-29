Christina Aguilera In Bikini For Sexy Pool Sunbathing

Christina Aguilera
Geri Green

Christina Aguilera is stunning as she enjoys poolside sunbathing in Spain and soaks up the sun in a bikini. The Grammy winner made headlines recently for sizzling in a white string bikini as she updated her Instagram, and it was bombshell vibes as she flaunted her curves. Lying back from the steps of a pool in her tiny swimwear, the 41-year-old wowed with her figure on show, also wearing edgy shades as she stunned the camera. No caption was used, although comments are now topped by fire emoji from fellow celebrity Paris Hilton.

Master Class Time From The Best

Aguilera is no stranger to imparting her wisdom to newbies, this via her judging role on The Voice. Now, she's set to bring more via Master Classes.

"I never got any formal training growing up in the business, and I wasn’t taught in any structured school setting. Instead, I was taught by listening and feeling and learning to dig into my own stories and past, to create my vocal sound and future lyrics and albums," she told Rolling Stone, adding:

"My lessons not only walk you through [the] ways I’ve learned over the years, but to technically open, warm up and sustain my vocal ability. Also, you’ll learn the ways in how I manage the nerves and mental anxieties that come with being a performer, which can be half the battle!"

Always Up For Sharing

The "Beautiful" singer also shared that "my fans are already so creative, and I know they appreciate authenticity, being a place that’s important for me to come from. I love sharing and hopefully inspiring future generations through what I’ve built over decades and how they can build from that."

"Given that I also grew up in a generation where privacy is valued to the fullest, and not overly sharing on social media or putting out too much content, they know that when I do speak up or release something, it’s something I value and believe in fully," the blonde added.

Living Her Best Life

Christina is living it up in 2022 and has been performing alongside supporting causes close to her - namely Pride and the LGBTQ community.

Grateful Amid Pride Month

Addressing fans while in a rainbow-colored bodysuit in June, the singer told fans: "I’m so grateful and honored to have had the love and support of the LGBTQIA+ community for 20+ years, and to have been able to share these moments and live out some of my fantasies with them."

