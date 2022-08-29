Christina Aguilera In Bikini For Sexy Pool Sunbathing

Aguilera is no stranger to imparting her wisdom to newbies, this via her judging role on The Voice. Now, she's set to bring more via Master Classes.

"I never got any formal training growing up in the business, and I wasn’t taught in any structured school setting. Instead, I was taught by listening and feeling and learning to dig into my own stories and past, to create my vocal sound and future lyrics and albums," she told Rolling Stone, adding:

"My lessons not only walk you through [the] ways I’ve learned over the years, but to technically open, warm up and sustain my vocal ability. Also, you’ll learn the ways in how I manage the nerves and mental anxieties that come with being a performer, which can be half the battle!"