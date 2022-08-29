Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off Her Killer Abs In A Bikini

Kelsea Ballerini, the country singer, isn't afraid to show off her incredible bikini body in front of her fans. The singer has worn sexy two-pieces in several Instagram photos, demonstrating that she has a killer figure that looks great in swimwear. But it takes a lot of discipline. Kelsea maintains a consistent workout routine that keeps her long legs looking toned and lean and her tummy taut. However, she has left her fans speechless with how toned she looked in this red swimsuit.

Swipe to see the post.

Enjoying A Good Day At The Beach

Kelsea showed her amazing figure in a tiny bikini while relaxing on a tropical beach. In a taupe two-piece bikini, the Tennessee native flaunted her jaw-dropping curves. In the first image, the singer smiled as she walked toward the camera wearing a white baseball hat.

She flaunted her chiseled abs and toned limbs with a glass of wine in one hand. Another photo shows the stunning singer posing for a selfie while wearing gold earrings and a beaded necklace.

Bonding Time With Mom

The "Peter Pan" singer participated in a popular TikTok trend by grooving in front of a pool with her mother, Carla. Kelsea attempted to recreate the now-famous TikTok dance associated with one of Lizzo's hit singles while wearing a red one-piece bathing suit, a black baseball cap, and dark sunglasses. Carla joined her, dressed in a bathing suit cover-up dress, a floppy hat, and sunglasses. Fans are well aware that the former Voice coach isn't afraid to share snippets of her personal life when she's not on the road, but most times, it's on Tiktok.

'Subject To Change' The Album

Kelsea has been teasing her fifth studio album, Subject to Change, which will be released this fall.

o n e m o n t h ✨ until subject to change is ours…how we feelin?i’m 🤠🫠🫣😍🥹

The Heartfirst singer announced the release date of her fifth studio album on September 23. She also stated that the album was inspired by her newly discovered ability to accept change and all that it entails. "When I was younger, the idea of change terrified me.It had proven to be a faceless force that had patterned my past with uncertainty," she said in a voiceover she posted on social media. Kelsea says her new album ushers her into a season of "blissful acceptance."

Kelsea's Secret To Looking Fit

Kelsea enjoys getting active with her Nashville trainer Erin Oprea, who shared Kelsea's exact leg circuit workout with us back in 2018 and includes a lot of lunges, squats, and fire hydrants. It's no surprise her booty looks so strong.

