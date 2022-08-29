Demi Lovato Flaunts New Boyfriend Jordan Lutes As She Celebrates 30th Birthday

Demi Lovato
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Over the years, Demi Lovato's dating life has had highs and lows. Fortunately, she has overcome the setbacks and found love once again.

Demi and Jordan Lutes developed a strong bond shortly after collaborating in the studio for her album Holyfvck. The lovebirds confirmed their relationship two years after Demi's brief engagement with Max Ehrich ended. 

Although their relationship has been kept secret for a long time, Demi decided to commemorate her milestone 30th Birthday by going Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

See more details about their sweet photos together. 

The Latest

Fans React To Former 'RHOC' Star Noella Bergener's Seeking.com Ad

NFL News: Jerry Jones Is The NFL's 'Shadow Commissioner,' Claims Unnamed Agent

NBA Rumors: Jazz Eyeing Lakers' First-Round Picks In Potential Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell Trade

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Make A Run At OG Anunoby, Kyle Kuzma, Among Others

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To NY For Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, And Picks

Birthday Girl With Her Love

The Don't Forget singer posted a snapshot of her and Jordan on her Instagram story as she celebrated her special day. 

The pink-haired musician, who wore a furry black Kangol cap, had his arm around Demi as he smiled for the camera.

Demi, who donned a short red dress and a leather jacket, captioned the photo, "Bday bitch w her love @jutesmusic."

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Jordan Is Bursting With Joy

Jordan also revealed their romance on his Instagram page, writing that he was "literally bursting with joy" over his relationship with Demi.

"Happy birthday baby. ur a 30-year-old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine," he wrote alongside several PDA-packed photos and videos of them.

"Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere)."

Jordan continued by commending Demi for her courage in overcoming everything she had gone through. This includes her struggles with abuse and addiction.

"I'm so proud of u for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self."

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Demi's Biggest Support System

Demi Lovato has found love again with Jordan Flutes
Shutterstock | 564025

Jordan also stated in his lengthy post that he would always "support" Demi.

"And that's all u baby … i'm just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u," he added alongside some emojis. 

He concluded his post by gushing over one of the videos he posted. He wrote, "Ps the last slide is the new #1 cutest video on the internet. Literally bursting w joy. How are you real lol @ddlovato." 

Demi Gushes Over Birthday Messages From Beau

Jordan Flutes is making Demi Lovato happy
Shutterstock | 673594

The former Disney Channel star responded to the sweet birthday message by writing in all caps:

"YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD 😭😩. I'm just so grateful I get to call you mine because I've never laughed like this in my life, I've never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love [with] you."

Demi and Jordan appear to be so much in love with each other. One can only hope they remain that way and take their relationship to the next level. 

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.