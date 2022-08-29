Demi Lovato Flaunts New Boyfriend Jordan Lutes As She Celebrates 30th Birthday

Over the years, Demi Lovato's dating life has had highs and lows. Fortunately, she has overcome the setbacks and found love once again.

Demi and Jordan Lutes developed a strong bond shortly after collaborating in the studio for her album Holyfvck. The lovebirds confirmed their relationship two years after Demi's brief engagement with Max Ehrich ended.

Although their relationship has been kept secret for a long time, Demi decided to commemorate her milestone 30th Birthday by going Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

See more details about their sweet photos together.