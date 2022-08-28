Student Debt Relief Won't Contribute To Inflation, Paul Krugman Says

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman looks on
Shutterstock | 252551636

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

President Joe Biden announced in late August that he would extend the pause on student loan payments until the end of the year and forgive up to $10,000 for those making less than $125,000 annually.

The president also said he would forgive up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients who make less than $125,000 per year.

The policy is being criticized by Republican politicians and conservative figures, who claim forgiving student debt is unfair and will contribute to inflation.

But is that really true? No, according to economist Paul Krugman.

The Latest

Nicole Scherzinger Walks In Nature Wearing Nothing But A Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Street Style In A Sexy Black Minidress

John Edward Robinson: The Path From Sunday School Teacher To Convicted Serial Killer

Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Legs In Sexy Mini Dress

Vanessa Hudgens Looks Amazing In Pink Dress!

Inflation Fears

Word inflation seen on screen with graphs and high prices
Shutterstock | 273650564

Writing for The New York Times, Krugman acknowledged that some of his colleagues believe Biden forgiving student debt will boost inflation but described their fears as unfounded.

According to Krugman, even though it's true that several hundred billion in taxpayer money will be spent on debt forgiveness, this won't contribute to inflation because it will have little to no effect on private spending, according to the economist.

Krugman wrote, "we’re talking about tens of billions a year in a $25 trillion economy," which is "basically a rounding error."

News & Politics

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

By Jessica Powers

Read More Below

Krugman stressed that other experts agree with him.

He pointed to an analysis from Goldman Sachs, which estimated that student loan payments will fall from 0.4 percent of personal income to 0.3 percent, which is nothing in the grand scheme of things.

The economist also wrote he would "spend money on children rather than adults," but noted that Biden could forgive student debt through executive action. At the same time, he can't handle child poverty without Congress.

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

Krugman Takes Aim At GOP

Economist Paul Krugman looks on
Shutterstock | 252551636

In his column, Krugman also discussed Republican critics of Biden's student debt relief plan, noting that conservatives claim the president is ignoring blue-collar Americans and pandering to educated elites.

Krugman asked Republicans, "what are you proposing to do" for blue-collar workers, writing that their economic agenda boils down to tax cuts and deregulation.

The economist concluded the op-ed by stressing that debt relief will not contribute to inflation.

"So you should ignore the inflation scaremongers, whose numbers don’t add up. And you should evaluate this plan in terms of political reality -- in terms of what Biden can actually do. When you do that, it looks pretty good."

What The Fed Is Doing

As reported by CNBC, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday said high-interest rates would persist "for some time" and vowed to "use our tools forcefully" to fight inflation.

High rates are absolutely necessary, even though they will "bring some pain to households and businesses," according to Powell.

"Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy. The economy does not work for anyone without price stability," he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by more than 500 points following Powell's remarks.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.