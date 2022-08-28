Student Debt Relief Won't Contribute To Inflation, Paul Krugman Says

President Joe Biden announced in late August that he would extend the pause on student loan payments until the end of the year and forgive up to $10,000 for those making less than $125,000 annually.

The president also said he would forgive up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients who make less than $125,000 per year.

The policy is being criticized by Republican politicians and conservative figures, who claim forgiving student debt is unfair and will contribute to inflation.

But is that really true? No, according to economist Paul Krugman.