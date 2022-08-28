Anna Kendrick Hits The Pool With Friends In Bikinis!

There's nothing like having friends to share your best moments with, and Anna Kendrick knows that well. The Pitch Perfect actress found long-term friendships in her co-stars, and they've been together ever since the first installment in 2012.

This year, Kelley Jackle and Chrissie Fit joined her for a quiet birthday celebration as she turned 37. The trio previously spent time together on Jackle's birthday with the other Bellas at her house.

Read on to see the photos, and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Like their friendship, the trio of Jackle, Fit, and Kendrick formed a "patriotist" picture which Fit said was unintentional. Kendrick wore a white bikini, Fit wore a red two-piece, and Jackle wore a navy blue bikini, forming the American flag's colors. Fit shared the rare moment alongside a birthday wish for Kendrick, saying,

"Happy happy birthday to the little firework in the middle of this unintentional patriotic sandwich @annakendrick47. I love you, you sparkly human."

Jackles Shares Sweet Notes

Jackle shared a quartet of pictures in her birthday tribute showing herself and Kendrick in their elements - having fun unfiltered. From a post-swim selfie to snow-skiing, having dinner and lunch in Hawaii.

The actress wished her friend,

"So grateful for you, [Anna Kendrick]. You inspire me constantly, and I will spend the rest of time trying to force you to celebrate yourself!!!

Would Kendrick Attend The VMAs?

Jackle talked about forcing her friend to celebrate because Kendrick lives a low-key life. She hardly shares her wins on social media, and when she does, she minces words. Last year, she won a Kid's Choice Award and attended the Nickelodeon event in March. With the VMAs happening tonight, we hope to see the actress on the Red Carpet.

The last time she attended the event was in 2018, when she present an award with Blake Lively as promotion for their movie, A Simple Favor.

A Simple Favor Two Is Coming

According to Deadline, a second part for A Simple Favor is in the works at Lionsgate in partnership with Amazon Studios. Since the main mystery posed in the first film was solved by Kendrick's character, there's no concrete synopsis on what the second part would entail.

However, all three individuals - Lively, Kendrick, and director, Paul Feig - are expected to give a worthy performance. They've all released profitable projects since 2018 (when A Simple Favor hit theaters) so, there's no doubt of their abilities.

