Cyrus is known for her deep and powerful vocals. Likewise, for defending herself when any haters come her way.

"My voice is how I represent myself. It’s how I express myself. I’ve worked with so many people who tell me, “We’re going to have to bring in a singer to hit those high parts.” You know, “falsetto” is this Latin term for when a boy goes through puberty, but they still want him to sing in the choir. It means “false," she added.