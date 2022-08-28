Kristin Cavallari Lookin' Good In A Bikini!

Kristin Cavallari
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Geri Green

Kristin Cavallari confirms she'll always be a beach lover as she stuns her Instagram followers in a bikini snap. The 35-year-old reality star and Uncommon James founder put her sizzling figure on display earlier this year while enjoying time away from her Tennessee base and making sure fans saw her hot body.

Posting indoors and with a glass of wine, Kristin rocked a skimpy and cut-out black bikini top, also layering it up with fun, colorful pants. She sent fans a giant smile while writing: "Forever a beach girl" and tagging herself in Malibu, CA.

Life's A Beach!

In 2022, Kristin is literally revisiting beach days as her Back to the Beach podcast looks back on her Laguna Beach airtime. The podcast has also brought up Kristin's split from ex Jay Cutler and she's confirmed she's doing okay.

“I actually feel like I’m in the best place for dating right now, because I have three kids and I’m successful. I don’t need a man in my life for anything other than to bring me joy; I don’t have a ticking time bomb. It’s a really great position to be in, and my life feels pretty peaceful for the most part," Kristin told Elle.

Looking Back And Laughing

The Very Cavallari star also reflected on joining the reality scene young.

"I look back at photos and laugh—I don’t cringe, because everybody was wearing this stuff. But at 17, I didn’t care about fashion; it wasn’t even on my radar. That’s why it’s so authentic: I have a zit in every other scene, my hair’s a mess. I did not put effort into filming whatsoever, and that was the beauty of it. No one gave a shit what we were wearing," she continued.

Life Comes Full Circle

In fact, as she joked about awkward '90s fashion, Kristin noted how some of the things she wore back in the day are now a core part of designs for her Uncommon James jewelry brand.

"Those bamboo bangles are awful [laughs]. I don’t know where I got them or what I was thinking. And then clearly I loved a statement earring, which is funny because I rarely will do a statement earring now," the blonde revealed.

Bursting Bubbles!

In a recent promo with podcast cohost Stephen Colletti, Kristin pumped her 4 million+ IG followers up, writing: "So, have we burst your reality bubble yet?! Sorry 😬 new episode of Back to the Beach is out, and we have Trey on this week!"

