Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Hot Bod In A Black Bikini!

Miley Cyrus is a 29-year-old phenom in the entertainment world, a riveting talent that has charmed her way to the top of the pop charts and made her famous as an actress. Since her Hannah Montana days are long gone, she still connects with fans that knew her way back when, but these days, Miley is known more as a pro pushing envelopes and going and goes where few dare to venture.

With a massive 181 million followers on her Instagram account, they can always go there to check out what she is doing next and her latest style. Now completely a grown-up yet still in the fast lane of life, Miley has kept fans intrigued for years by doing what she does best - her!

Miley is always working on her fitness, switching up her routine depending on what she is doing and where, so when the time comes to flaunt her wares, you best believe Miley is going to go all the way!

The pop diva looks amazing in a tiny two-piece black bikini that shows off all her curves. Looking relaxed on a boat with her puppy, Miley has her eyes closed in meditation, her blonde tresses tousled to perfection, and a backdrop that most would envy. Miley's got it made in the rays! Some facts Team Cyrus may want to know include the following...

Miley And Her Pom Poms!

Back in the day, Miley was a member of the cheerleading team and although she has not said much about the experience in interviews, it is clear that being one gave her the confidence to command a stage when it came down to her pop music career!

Calling Nurse Miley!

If you're on the road with Miley and suffer a scrape or a bruise, fret not! Miley has everything in her first-aid kit to fix you right on the spot. She gets joked about by friends for carrying one everywhere she goes but isn't it best to be prepared?!

Miley Is The Pilates Princess!

Miley keeps in shape by switching up her routine, but one of her favorite exercises involves Pilates, and she takes classes in West Hollywood when she is in town. The classes no doubt keep her slim and trim and able to wear whatever she wants, including body-revealing bikinis!

