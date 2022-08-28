Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Hot Bod In A Black Bikini!

Miley Cyrus is a 29-year-old phenom in the entertainment world, a riveting talent that has charmed her way to the top of the pop charts and made her famous as an actress. Since her Hannah Montana days are long gone, she still connects with fans that knew her way back when, but these days, Miley is known more as a pro pushing envelopes and going and goes where few dare to venture.

With a massive 181 million followers on her Instagram account, they can always go there to check out what she is doing next and her latest style. Now completely a grown-up yet still in the fast lane of life, Miley has kept fans intrigued for years by doing what she does best - her!