It was a sunny day out for French model Thylane Blondeau last week as the 21-year-old stepped out in a cutout dress. She'd spent her summer in a bikini-haze, enjoying the warm weather and cool water.

As the trees shed their leaves giving way to Fall, her fashion choices change. Instead of the oceanic blue she wore for the past three months, Blondeau is now embracing neutrals and dark tones, as seen by 5.8 million Instagram followers.