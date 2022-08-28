Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Legs In Sexy Mini Dress

Throughout her career, she has been part of different genres, including dramas such as Cold Comfort Farm, Emma, and Shooting Fish, and romantic crime comedies such as The Golden Bowl. Her latest film is Guilty Party, released in 2021.

Aside from her acting roles, she is also regarded as something of a life and style maven, with many young girls and women looking at her Instagram feed for tips on the latest trends and fashions for the seasons. But there are other factoids about Kate they may not know!