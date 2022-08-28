Kate Beckinsale is an English actress and model who has amassed an Instagram following of 5.4 million. The 49-year-old has been part of the industry for three decades and has captivated audiences with her singular brand of beauty and brains. Beckinsale debuted with the film Much Ado About Nothing in 1993 while she was a student at Oxford. After that role, many offers came pouring in, and the rest is history!
Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Legs In Sexy Mini Dress
Kate Is Cinched In The City In Minidress
Legs like Kate's deserve to be accentuated, and she is a vision on the city streets in a lovely summer minidress cinched to perfection with a black belt that hugs all of her curves and completes the frilly, girly look. From her highlighted tresses to her high heels, Kate didn't miss a beat in putting this ensemble together!
Kate's Body...Of Acting Work
Throughout her career, she has been part of different genres, including dramas such as Cold Comfort Farm, Emma, and Shooting Fish, and romantic crime comedies such as The Golden Bowl. Her latest film is Guilty Party, released in 2021.
Aside from her acting roles, she is also regarded as something of a life and style maven, with many young girls and women looking at her Instagram feed for tips on the latest trends and fashions for the seasons. But there are other factoids about Kate they may not know!
She Rejected The Role Of Wonder Woman
During the 2000s, Kate was considered for the role of Diana Prince in Wonder Woman, which she let go of. Today, that role is connected to Gal Gadot, who made it her own. Kate turned it down because she had just finished filming the dark fantasy franchise Underworld and wasn't eager to take another action role.
Another reason she rejected the role was that she didn't like the script. She is also not a crazy fan of comic-centered movies due to the intense exercise needed to reach peak fitness to star in them.
She Is A Polyglot With A High IQ
Kate studied French and Russian literature at Oxford. Besides that, she also speaks German and, of course, English. Speaking so many languages makes her one of the few elite movie stars who are multilingual.
One reason for that could be her high I.Q. An average person has an I.Q. between 85 to 115, while Kate's is 152. It puts her amongst the 1% of people with the highest I.Q.s around the world. However, she has stated that having a high I.Q. hasn't helped her much during her career.