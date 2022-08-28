Confirmed: Florence Pugh And Zach Braff Are Over

Florence Pugh has set the rumors to rest – she and Zach Braff have split up.

The 26-year-old British actress confirmed the news in an interview for the September 2022 cover story of Harper’s Bazaar. She and the Scrubs actor, 47, broke up earlier this year but kept it under wraps, which isn’t surprising since they have always opted to stay private with their relationship. The two were constantly criticized for their huge age difference throughout their three years together.

Scroll to read what Pugh said.