Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Street Style In A Sexy Black Minidress

Emily Ratajkowski is shaking her stuff in a leggy, handkerchief-style minidress and cowboy boots. The supermodel ditched her bikinis recently for a killer street style display, posting to both her TikTok and her Instagram as she delivered some moves. Also wearing cute black cowboy boots, the London-born sensation stunned with her toned pins and tiny waist on show as she continues to make headlines for being single.

Emily, 31, danced around the streets of New York City earlier this month, posting for her 29 million+ Instagram followers. She dropped only a heart emoji for her caption.