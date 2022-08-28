Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Street Style In A Sexy Black Minidress

Emily Ratajkowski is shaking her stuff in a leggy, handkerchief-style minidress and cowboy boots. The supermodel ditched her bikinis recently for a killer street style display, posting to both her TikTok and her Instagram as she delivered some moves. Also wearing cute black cowboy boots, the London-born sensation stunned with her toned pins and tiny waist on show as she continues to make headlines for being single.

Emily, 31, danced around the streets of New York City earlier this month, posting for her 29 million+ Instagram followers. She dropped only a heart emoji for her caption.

Got The Moves

Emily's video has gained over 800,000 likes and quickly had fashionistas gushing over the style display. Emily represents the luxury label Versace but also runs her own Inamorata empire.

"You know, for me, I don't have a go-to underwear store. I don't have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear and feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear," she told Elle.

Collecting Bathing Suits

The mom of one clearly has a passion for swimwear. She added:

"I was always a girl who collected a million bathing suits, and I didn't have a go-to swimwear company, and I didn't have a go-to underwear company. For me, that's huge. You know, even just the basic slip dresses, those are harder to find than you would think. I don't want it to be a brand where you're like "Oh, wow. I got this one thing, and then they never made it again." I want it to be the kind of thing where girls are like, "Oh, yeah. Inamorata, perfect. I can get that comfy cotton set." You know?"

Not A Model Diet

Emily continues to prove that models absolutely do eat.

"Every day I go to Blacktop Coffee and get this pastry called Kouign-amann with my black coffee," she told Harper's BAZAAR. "I always pretend that I don't know what I'm getting. I'm like, "Um, hmm, I guess I'll get … a kouign-amann?" They're like, "Uh-huh." Also known for having a big appetite is model Kendall Jenner and fellow supermodel Bella Hadid.

Take A Break, Already

The My Body author is known for her views on sexism. "I feel like women, and young women especially, are just so hard on themselves and constantly comparing themselves. I don't know if I see that as much with men, certainly not physically," she also told Elle.

