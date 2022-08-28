Fashion is the name of the game, and pink is the color of the moment as far as Vanessa Hudgens is concerned. In a gorgeous dress designed by none other than Giambattista Valli himself, the actress and singer looked every inch the movie star she is! The 33-year-old captured the moment with gorgeous poses that show off her stunning physique as well as the couture gown.

She even posed with the creator himself, who is one of the icons of the industry. The evening could not have been more engaging for the two or their audiences online, with Vanessa boasting more than 46.9 million followers on her Instagram account alone. With looks this amazing, they know they can count on Hudgens to bring the glamour no matter where she may be in the world!