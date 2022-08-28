Alexandra Daddario Steals The Spotlight In A White Swimsuit!

Alexandra Daddario is an Emmy-nominated actress known for several roles, although she became a known commodity in Hollywood after playing Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series. She is also known for her role as Blake Gaines in San Andreas.

Admired for her stunning blue eyes and smile, Daddario has been ranked on Maxim’s ‘Hot 100’ list in previous years and is considered one of the most beautiful actresses of her generation currently working in Hollywood.

She launched her television career in earnest in 2002 with her role in All My Children, and then she went on to appear in many roles in various television shows and films. She has also co-starred in music videos and voiced characters in video games, such as Marvel Avengers Academy and Battlefield Hardline.

In 2017, her part in the screen adaptation of Baywatch made her a household name. She recently earned widespread acclaim in the first season of The White Lotus last year. These days, she is considered more than just a pretty face – a talent that has paid her dues and is now branching out into some plum roles.

