Ana de Armas Stuns In A Colorful Swimsuit!

Ana de Armas is possibly THE 'It' girl of the moment, an actress that is just about everywhere you look these days. The Spanish-Cuban has been working in Hollywood for only a few short years but continues to make movies that inch her one step closer to becoming a household name stateside.

First coming into her own in America in Blade Runner 2049, she transitioned to Hollywood films without even speaking the language. Not only did Ana de Armas learn English, but proved her acting prowess through stellar movie performances.

Thanks to her grit, innate talents, and perseverance, de Armas has reached fame in America that is comparable to hers back in Spain. There, Ana was known as a screen actress who worked in both television and film roles. In Hollywood, she has only made very impactful movies. She has people whispering about an Oscar nomination for her upcoming movie in which she portrays Marilyn Monroe - Blonde.

