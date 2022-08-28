Did Teresita Basa's Ghost Help Solve Her Own Murder?

Police had no leads into who could want Basa dead. They were desperate for information.

So while he was hesitant to share such strange information, the Washington Post reported that Dr. Jose C. Chua Jr. claimed his wife, Remibias, was having "visions" about Teresita’s murder. Chua worked with Basa at the hospital and considered her a friend.

During a hearing, Dr. Chua claimed his wife was “in a trance" and said to him, “Doctor, I would like to ask for your help. The man who murdered me is still at large."

When he pressed his wife about what was happening to her, he said, “I was really surprised and scared when I asked her name, and she answered, ‘Ako ‘y (I am) Teresita Basa.’ But she told me I had nothing to be scared of. She was really pleading for me to help solve her murder.”