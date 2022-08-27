A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in an Alabama forest after a woman allegedly pretended to be stranded motorists in a robbery attempt turned bad.
Woman Posing As Stranded Driver Shoots, Kills College Student
The Latest
Adam Simjee And Mikayla Paulus Were In An Alabama Forest When They Stopped To Help A Motorist
Yasmine Hider, 20, was allegedly posing as a stranded motorist in the Talladega National Forest in eastern Alabama on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20, decided to pull over to assist her, police said in a statement on Aug. 15, according to The Associated Press. The statement from the sheriff’s office has since been taken down at the request of a judge.
Simjee and Paulus were to begin studying together at the University of Central Florida in just a few weeks, Paulus told ABC affiliate WBMA in Birmingham.
Hider Posed As A Stranded Driver But Had Sinister Plans
After the couple spent close to an hour trying to get her car started, Hider pulled out a gun and forced the couple into the woods, and attempted to rob them, according to the Associated Press.
Simjee also had a gun, and a shootout broke out between him and Hider. Simjee was killed in the shooting, and Hider was seriously injured.
Hider Is Facing Charges, Including Murder
Hider was airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, where she underwent multiple surgeries.
Hider was booked on Wednesday at the Clay County Jail and charged with murder, robbery, and kidnapping, according to online records from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
A Second Woman Who Was Living In The Woods With Hider Is Also Charged
Paulus said Hider demanded the two drop their cell phones and tell her their banking passwords. She said that Hider didn't know at the time that Simjee also had a gun on him.
"Adam pulled out his gun and told her to get on the ground, and that's when she started messing around with her gun. It jammed once, but they both shot at each other, and she was shot a few times, and he was shot only once," Paulus told WBMA.
Paulus had told police that she saw a second woman in the woods during the incident who she believed was also involved. Police later found a camp where they believe Hider and Krystal Diane Pinkins had been living with Pinkins' young son.
Pinkins was booked at the Clay County Jail on Aug. 15 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child alongside charges of murder, kidnapping, and robbery, online police records show.