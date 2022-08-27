Woman Posing As Stranded Driver Shoots, Kills College Student

Paulus said Hider demanded the two drop their cell phones and tell her their banking passwords. She said that Hider didn't know at the time that Simjee also had a gun on him.

"Adam pulled out his gun and told her to get on the ground, and that's when she started messing around with her gun. It jammed once, but they both shot at each other, and she was shot a few times, and he was shot only once," Paulus told WBMA.

Paulus had told police that she saw a second woman in the woods during the incident who she believed was also involved. Police later found a camp where they believe Hider and Krystal Diane Pinkins had been living with Pinkins' young son.

Pinkins was booked at the Clay County Jail on Aug. 15 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child alongside charges of murder, kidnapping, and robbery, online police records show.