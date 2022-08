Amelia is on the up. The ex to Scott Disick is now the face of Alexander Swim and Tropic of C, this as more brands sign her.

"I saw my first runway show when I was, I think, like 12. I was with my mom in New York for fashion week, and I remember watching my first show, and I started to cry. I had no idea why I cried; it was so weird for me. I figured out I cried because it was so beautiful and elegant, and I was passionate about something for the first time ever. Ever since then, my mom would tell me, 'don't worry, someday that will be you.' Of course I never actually thought that would be the case," she told W Magazine.