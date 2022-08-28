"Girl, Let's Just Move On": Vivica A. Fox Reveals How Her Decade-Long Feud 'Celebrity Apprentice' Co-Star, Kenya Moore, Ended

After years of fighting, Vivica A, Fox, and Kenya Moore have now put their differences behind them.

Eight years after their initial altercation while competing on Celebrity Apprentice in 2014, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the Two Can Play That Game actress announced their reconciliation on an episode of Cocktails With Queens.

The women have traded public insults with one another over the years. However, they decided to put their differences behind them once and for all after recently stumbling into each other at a restaurant.

