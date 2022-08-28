"Girl, Let's Just Move On": Vivica A. Fox Reveals How Her Decade-Long Feud 'Celebrity Apprentice' Co-Star, Kenya Moore, Ended

After years of fighting, Vivica A, Fox, and Kenya Moore have now put their differences behind them.

Eight years after their initial altercation while competing on Celebrity Apprentice in 2014, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the Two Can Play That Game actress announced their reconciliation on an episode of Cocktails With Queens.

The women have traded public insults with one another over the years. However, they decided to put their differences behind them once and for all after recently stumbling into each other at a restaurant.

Keep scrolling for more details about how they resolved their conflicts. 

A Decade Of Beef

Vivica Fox opens up on beef with Kenya Moore
Shutterstock | 3459434

As of 2022, when she was questioned on her Cocktails With Queens podcast whether there was even a remote chance of a reconciliation with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Vivica still had not made up her mind to move on as she responded, "F—k that bitch"

However, all that is now changed with the pair finally reconciling. In an exclusive interview with E! News on Tuesday, Vivica narrated how her feud with Kenya has been for a decade. 

"It's been a long time coming. It was a 10 year beef."

The Turn Around And Reconciliation

Kenya Moore and Vivica Fox have reconciled
Shutterstock | 564025

Fortunately for the ladies, things took a new turn when they met at Crustacean in Beverly Hills on a fateful day. 

According to the Independence Day actress, Kenya attempted to apologize privately that day. 

"She wanted to apologize, but privately," she revealed. 

Kenya appeared on Vivica's podcast six months later and made their reconciliation public.

Kenya's Daughter Had An Influence

Vivica also revealed she was not ready for a reconciliation until Kenya's daughter came up to her. 

"I just wasn't ready at first, and then I ran into her, and honestly, it was her little girl, her little energy," Vivica said of Kenya's 3-year-old daughter, Brooklyn. "She just came over to me, and she was so gorgeous. And we just got up and hugged each other, and it was like 'Girl, let's just move on.'"

The 58-year-old described the experience as "beautiful," adding that she and Kenya have been "in a good space" ever since.

Will Vivica Be Starring On The Real Housewives Soon?

Vivica Fox won't be starring on The Real Housewives
Shutterstock | 921176

While the pair may have resolved their feud, it does not mean Vivica will be showing up on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Although Vivica lives in Los Angeles, she won't also be appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

At this point, what is most important is that a feud of a decade has been resolved. Hopefully, the pair can maintain a good relationship. 

